Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 13.

Politics Vietnamese agencies in France congratulate Laos on traditional New Year A delegation of Vietnamese representative agencies in France, led by Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang and his spouse, on April 12 visited and congratulated the Embassy of Laos in Paris on the occasion of Bunpimay Festival (traditional New Year of Laos) which will take place from April 14 – 16.

Politics Greetings sent to Lao, Cambodian leaders on Bunpimay, Chol Chnam Thmay festivals Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent greeting letters and flowers to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of Laos (Bunpimay) and Cambodia (Chol Chnam Thmay).