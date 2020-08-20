Addressing an international symposium on “Vietnam - ASEAN: 25-year Journey and the Way Forward” on August 19, Minh reaffirmed that ASEAN is an important pillar in Vietnam’s foreign policy and a framework for cooperation in security and development.

Becoming an ASEAN member was also a good first step in Vietnam’s regional and international integration and it treasures the support of other member states, he added.

Minh also affirmed that the mutual understanding and strategic trust that ASEAN has created over the decades will continue to serve as an important foundation for member states to boost win-win cooperation and dialogue to form a peaceful and favourable environment for sustainable development in the region.

The symposium, held online by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attracted the participation of ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi, among others.

It focused discussions on the importance of ASEAN for Vietnam, the country’s participation in the bloc’s activities, valuable lessons for the way forward, opportunities and challenges facing ASEAN in the time to come, and ASEAN in Vietnam’s intensive and comprehensive international integration policy./.

VNA