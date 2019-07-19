Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is coordinating with other ministries, agencies and associations to organise a range of trade promotion activities, aiming to expand export markets for agricultural products, especially key staples.The MoIT’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and the Vietnam Food Association will organise a trip to the US and Mexico for 21 Vietnamese businesses operating in the rice sector in late July.The event is to realize the Prime Minister’s instructions on expanding American markets and is expected to help local rice exporters access major markets and ease their reliance on traditional ones.The participating enterprises must have export capacity, prestige and good infrastructure in service of rice production and business. Priorities will be given to those that want to seek new partners in North America.Besides, many trade promotion programmes have been launched in the Philippines, Singapore, the Ivory Coast, Hong Kong and South Africa to boost Vietnamese rice exports to these markets.Vietrade and the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) will participate in the Asia Fruit Logistica Hong Kong 2019 slated for September with the aim of helping Vietnamese agricultural processors conquer the Asian and ASEAN markets.Bui Thi Hanh Hieu, General Director of Bao Minh Business Agricultural Products Processing JSC which has joined many trade promotion activities launched by the MoIT, said Vietrade has assisted local firms in participating in exhibitions and fairs and meeting big orders.The agency’s representative office in China has also helped Bao Minh connect traders in the market, she said.Vietnamese agricultural products have been shipped to 200 countries and territories worldwide, with rice, coffee, pepper and cashew nuts as its key staples.Each year, the MoIT spends about 33-35 billion VND (1.4-1.5 million USD) on trade promotion programmes to promote Vietnamese farm produce abroad.Experts suggested that amidst the fierce competition, the agriculture sector should pay more attention to product quality and competiveness to gain a firm foothold in the global market.-VNA