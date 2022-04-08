Politics Abundant opportunities for Vietnam, Germany to promote ties The Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership is growing across various fields, and there is room for both sides to further bolster the ties with many new opportunities, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh has said.

Politics German President speaks highly of Strategic Partnership with Vietnam German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on April 7 appreciated the good development of the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership over the past decade at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador, Vu Quang Minh, following a ceremony to receive the ambassador's letter of credentials.

Politics ☀️Morning digest on April 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Chinh Minh receives President of RMIT University The Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for operations of foreign investors in the country, including RMIT University, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 7 while receiving President of the Australian university Prof Alec Cameron and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.