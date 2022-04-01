Players of Vietnam men's football team (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam are one of 13 teams qualifying for final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and likely to rank in the number 2 seed group (Pot 2).



In accordance with the latest FIFA rankings, Vietnam may be placed in Pot 2 together with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), defending champions Qatar, Syria, Iraq and Oman.



However, Vietnam still face a risk of falling to Pot 3 as they hold the lowest ranking among the Pot 2 teams and may be taken over by Uzbekistan, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan or Bahrain, which have higher positions than Vietnam in the FIFA rankings, if one of them advance to the final round.



The tournament is scheduled to take place in China in June next year with the participation of 24 squads.



The teams will be divided into six groups. The top two squads from each group and four best third-placed teams will secure berths at the Round of 16.



Previously, Vietnam advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup held in the UAE./.