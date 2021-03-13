Videos Visiting a toy figurine village Xuan La village in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has long been famous for making “to he”, or toy figurines, a traditional toy made from rice powder, and remains the only village in Vietnam doing so.

Videos Start-ups attracting foreign investors Start-ups globally have been in a critical condition recently, as COVID-19 has forced many private equity firms to cut their investment. Many Vietnamese start-ups have, however, shown their resilience by successfully attracting foreign investors.

Videos Vietnam boasts potential to become international resort destination: Savills Vietnam has the potential to turn itself into an international resort destination that can compete with tourism powerhouses like Thailand and Indonesia, according to Savills Vietnam experts.

Videos Nhan dan newspaper marks 70 years since first issue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 11 to celebrate 70 years since the first issue of the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official organ of the Party Central Committee.