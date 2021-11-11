Vietnam expects APEC to remain key forum for economic cooperation, linkages
Vietnam expects APEC to continue affirming its role as a key forum for economic cooperation and linkages, promoting economic growth of the region and the world, and asserting the important role of multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has said.
APEC comprises of 21 member economies (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam expects APEC to continue affirming its role as a key forum for economic cooperation and linkages, promoting economic growth of the region and the world, and asserting the important role of multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has said.
Talking with the press about President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s attendance at the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting via videoconference on November 11-12 at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Giang said that in 2021, despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the APEC cooperation process has been still promoted. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum has continued to affirm its important role in ensuring a free and open trade and investment environment, support the multilateral trading system, step up regional economic connectivity and linkages, and promote new cooperation in digital economy and digital transformation, he said.
APEC has paid great attention to efforts to promote the role of women, support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and vulnerable groups in the economic recovery process. In addition, APEC members have actively exchanged and discussed specific measures to effectively implement the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which was approved by APEC leaders last year.
Vietnam has closely coordinated with the host New Zealand and APEC members, strongly promoted cooperation and contributed to APEC's agenda in 2021. As a key country in building the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, Vietnam has actively participated in building a plan to effectively implement the vision. In particular, the country has also made strong commitments and taken specific actions in APEC cooperation to respond to climate change.
President Phuc is scheduled to participate in the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 12 and a dialogue between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council on November 11. He will deliver a pre-recorded speech at the APEC CEO Summit on November 11 - 12.
2021 is the first year Vietnam has implemented the socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025 and moved to a stage of comprehensive and extensive integration into the world. The State leader’s participation in the APEC Economic Leaders' Week will help raise Vietnam’s stature in multilateral activities, including those of APEC, and help the country make active and effective contributions to the building of a plan for implementing the APEC Vision 2040./.
APEC has paid great attention to efforts to promote the role of women, support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and vulnerable groups in the economic recovery process. In addition, APEC members have actively exchanged and discussed specific measures to effectively implement the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which was approved by APEC leaders last year.
Vietnam has closely coordinated with the host New Zealand and APEC members, strongly promoted cooperation and contributed to APEC's agenda in 2021. As a key country in building the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, Vietnam has actively participated in building a plan to effectively implement the vision. In particular, the country has also made strong commitments and taken specific actions in APEC cooperation to respond to climate change.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo: VNA)Giang expressed his hope that through the 28th APEC Leaders' Week, APEC will set forth solutions, promote cooperation in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, create new motivations, accelerate economic recovery, and bring the region back to sustainable and inclusive growth.
President Phuc is scheduled to participate in the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 12 and a dialogue between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council on November 11. He will deliver a pre-recorded speech at the APEC CEO Summit on November 11 - 12.
2021 is the first year Vietnam has implemented the socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025 and moved to a stage of comprehensive and extensive integration into the world. The State leader’s participation in the APEC Economic Leaders' Week will help raise Vietnam’s stature in multilateral activities, including those of APEC, and help the country make active and effective contributions to the building of a plan for implementing the APEC Vision 2040./.