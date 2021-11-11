Politics Social, educational, investment issues in parliament’s focus on Nov. 11 The ministers in charge of social affairs, education - training, and planning - investment are fielding queries within their remit on November 11, the second day of the question and answer (Q&A) session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second sitting.

Politics Infographic Major contents of APEC CEO Summit 2021 The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 11-12. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered pre-record speech at the discussion session on sustainable development and climate change on Nov. 11.

Politics Vietnam values ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen presented President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s credentials to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan via videoconference on November 10, affirming that Vietnam always values developing ties with the island nation.

Politics Congratulations to Japanese leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his re-election as Prime Minister of Japan.