Business Car sales in Vietnam down 34 percent in January As many as 30,742 cars were sold in Vietnam in January, a decline of 34 percent compared to the previous month, according to a monthly report issued by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) on February 15.

Business International investors attracted by Vietnam’s economic growth: VinaCapital More people worldwide are becoming aware of Vietnam’s economic growth story and eagerly seeking ways to engage in it, noted CEO of the VinaCapital Fund Management JSC (VinaCapital) Brook Taylor in a recent press release.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,119 VND/USD on February 16, up 3 VND from the rate on the previous day.

Business Vietjet Air doubles flight frequency to Thailand from March Budget carrier Vietjet Air announced on February 15 it will operate six return flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s Bangkok from March, doubling its current frequency.