Vietnam expects to create 1.5 million jobs in 2020
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has set a target to generate jobs for 1.5 million workers, and help some 100,000 labourers to find jobs through the National Employment Fund in 2020.
The ministry said that the rate of workers receiving training should reach 63-65 percent.
Experts said at a recent conference that Vietnam has a large pool of workers; however, the quality of the human resources remains low, offering foreign workers advantages.
Particularly, the fourth industrial revolution is dramatically affecting the Vietnamese labour market as automation and virtual assistance will replace a wide range of jobs in the time ahead.
Therefore, workers should get retraining to well adapt to the new situation if they do not want to be jobless.
According to Director of the Institute of Labour Science and Social Affairs Dao Quang Vinh, human resources are a big problem of local firms since labour quality lags behind requirements of the socio-economic development, especially in the context of the fourth industrial revolution.
Due attention should be paid to training management, he said, adding human resources development should be made in a flexible manner so that trainees are able to choose the most suitable curricula./.