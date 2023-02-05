Society Right strategy needed for the national database centre: experts Local officials and experts discussed the establishment of the national database centre at a conference held in Hanoi on February 3, highlighting that the right approach will make it a driving force for the country’s development.

Society Kien Giang implements 180-day IUU fishing combat drive The southern coastal province of Kien Giang province is focusing on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 180 days, from December 2022 to May 2023, to contribute to the country’s efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnamese seafood removed.