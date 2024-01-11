Videos Hanoi honoured in two categories of TripAdvisor’s leading awards Hanoi has been honoured in two categories of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 by TripAdvisor – the world's largest travel guidance platform.

Travel Ninh Thuan develops agritourism based on typical values Ninh Thuan’s arid climate and abundant sunlight have given a rise to distinctive agricultural products, providing an advantageous foundation for the south-central province to boost the development of agritourism.

Destinations Pa Khoang Lake - Must-see destination in Dien Bien Pa Khoang Lake, the largest reservoir in Dien Bien province, is nestled among majestic natural surroundings and boasts a refreshing climate and abundant lush vegetation. Its setting makes it ideal for the development of eco-tourism and resorts, providing a perfect opportunity for visitors to explore and relax amid nature.

Travel Ha Giang optimises cultural resource for tourism development The northernmost province of Ha Giang, honoured as the “Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination” by World Travel Awards 2023 and among the 52 best places to travel in 2023 by New York Times, is rolling out measures to optimise its cultural values for tourism development and taking tourism expansion as a way to preserve and promote the local culture.