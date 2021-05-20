World Shangri-La Dialogue called off due to COVID-19 The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on May 20 announced the cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue, initially due to take place in person in Singapore on June 4-5, citing the deteriorating global COVID-19 situation.

World Palestinian Ambassador believes Vietnam’s elections will be a success Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has expressed a belief that the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, scheduled for May 23, will be a success, as pandemic prevention and control work has been implemented drastically and effectively.

World Officials of Japan, Philippines, Australia talk regional security Senior officials of Japan had separate phone talks with the Philippine and Australian sides on May 19 to discuss issues in bilateral ties and regional security.

World JSCCIB cuts Thailand’s GDP growth forecast The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has reduced its GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 0.5-2 percent from 1.5-3 percent due to the severe impact of the third COVID-19 outbreak despite bright export prospects this year.