Poster of the event (Photo: tradepro.vn)

The 16th Vietnam International Trade Fair (VietnamExpo) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from December 5 to 8.The annual event will see the participation of 750 companies from 16 countries and territories, who will showcase more than 5,000 products across 800 stalls.According to Trinh Xuan Tuan, deputy director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising (Vinexad) – organiser of the event, the company received more than 1,000 bookings for working meetings by visitors from Germany, the US, UAE, Singapore and Japan, among other countries.This year, Belarus is the guest of honour, sending 60 firms, including the manufacturer of haulage and earthmoving equipment BELAZ and the producer of dry baby food Bellakt, to the expo.The Belarusian stalls will display equipment used in agricultural and urban sectors, food and beverage, medicines, chemical products and development projects by local scholars.Alexander Ogorodnikov, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Industry, said Belarus considers Vietnam an important partner and wants to accelerate the progress of key bilateral projects.He noted the Belarusian government expects to push bilateral trade with Vietnam to 500 million USD in 2019.Based on its potential, Belarus has chosen the VietnamExpo as a destination for businesses from both countries to expand investment, he said.The country was also an honourary guest at the VietnamExpo Hanoi in 2016.According to Alekxey Bogdanov, head of the central office for foreign economic activities under the Belarusian Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the European country highly values Vietnam’s food and beverage market. It is working to establish a joint venture in Vietnam, producing dairy products based on Belarusian technologies. The construction of the dairy plant will begin at the end of this year.In 2017, goods trade between Vietnam and Belarus raked in 180 million USD. In 2018, the two countries sign a protocol on auto assembly in Vietnam, which is expected to inaugurate a MAZAsia truck manufacturing plant in Hung Yen province by the end of the year.-VNA