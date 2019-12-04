Business Dong Nai records fast FDI disbursement The southern province of Dong Nai has seen swift disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) which surpassed the province’s plan, said local officials.

Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus with Israel in first 10 months Two-way trade between Vietnam and Israel hit around 899 million USD in the first 10 months of 2019, with Vietnam enjoying a trade surplus of 401 million USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts over 9 billion USD in trade surplus In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam's export turnover increased by 7.8% and its import value increased by 7.4% over the same period last year.

Business Over 1.12 billion USD mobilised from G-bond auctions on HNX The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 25 auctions in November, mobilising over 26 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) worth of G-bonds, up 29 percent from the previous month.