Vietnam Expo 2019 opens in HCM City
At a booth of the Vietnam Expo in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The 2019 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4.
The event, the 17th of its kind held in the city, features 900 booths of 850 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories.
It is divided into respective exhibiting areas, including the hardware & hand tools expo, with 400 pavilions, the Vietnam electrical appliance expo and the garden & lands care zone.
Pham Dang Khanh, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), one of the organisers, said the annual event aims to attract foreign businesses which are ready to collaborate with Vietnamese partners in various sectors.
Notably, the exhibition zone of the Republic of Korea this time sees the participation of more than 120 firms of the country’s technological and industrial hubs such as Seoul, Suwon, Incheon and Daejeon.
The expo will run until December 7./.
