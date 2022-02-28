Business Room remains for Vietnam’s coffee exports to Algeria There is large room for Vietnam to promote coffee exports to Algeria, said the Vietnam Trade Office in the African country.

Business Bamboo Airways to launch direct HCM City-Sydney flight Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways announced on February 28 that it will launch its direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Sydney city of Australia.

Business Bau Truc ancient pottery village in Ninh Thuan resumes production in new normal Artisans in Bau Truc ancient pottery village of Cham ethnic people in the southern province of Ninh Thuan are striving to make breakthroughs in product quality, especially aesthetic value of their traditional goods, to meet consumers’ taste.

Business Export-import turnover up 13 percent in first two months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated over 108.5 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, up 13 percent compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on February 28.