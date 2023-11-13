First held in 1991, the annual Vietnam Expo has become a prestigious event for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products and seek partnerships. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, will take place from December 7-9 in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 20 countries and territories.

According to the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) - the organiser of the event, Vietnam Expo 2023 will have 1,600 pavilions run by 1,200 exhibitors. It will also feature national pavilions of China, India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Belarus and a project of US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the 500-sq.m RoK national pavilion filled by 65 enterprises in terms of beauty, consumer goods, household appliances and digital technology.

At the expo, the USAID, through the project on improving private sector competitiveness (IPSC), will provide 20 small enterprises with technical support for market expansion and growth adaptation. The support is expected to help the enterprises introduce their products to international markets.

Within the framework of the expo, specialised events will be designed to enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors such as industrial park tours, Do-it-yourself workshops, seminars, conferences, competitions and demonstrations.

First held in 1991, the annual Vietnam Expo has become a prestigious event for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products and seek partnerships./.