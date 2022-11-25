Vietnam export promotion forum to be organised in HCM City
A forum promoting Vietnam’s green exports will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 as part of the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 (GEFE) by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A forum promoting Vietnam’s green exports will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 as part of the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 (GEFE) by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).
The MoIT said it will gather experts and organisations in the field, and representatives from ministries, local authorities, Vietnamese firms and their peers from 27 EU nations, among others.
Topics to be discussed include an overview of the global green exports, Vietnam’s policies for sustainable growth, momentum for transition to a green economy, capacity enhancement for enterprises, and related recommendations for State management agencies and enterprises.
The forum is an annual event to create an exchange channel between State management agencies and those participating in export promotion affairs, domestic and international experts, and representatives of international trade organisations.
It aims to facilitate, identify opportunities for export activities and improve export goods’ competitiveness.
GEFE 2022, slated for November 28-30, will offer a platform for all to discuss, find and apply green European solutions in Vietnam. The event will bring together experts across sustainable business and governance for three days of conferences, exhibitions, and high-level B2B and B2G dialogue sessions./.