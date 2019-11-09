Vietnam exports 14,200 tonnes of tea to Taiwan in nine months
Vietnam shipped to Taiwan (China) 14,200 tonnes of tea for over 22.5 million USD between January and September.
Farmers harvest tea in Son La province's Moc Chau district. (Photo: VNA)
The figures represented year-on-year increases of 6.1 percent in volume and 8.3 percent in value.
During the nine-month period, Taiwan’s tea imports exceeded 24,000 tonnes worth 60 million USD.
Taiwan mostly purchases green tea from Vietnam and Japan, with the amount from Vietnam accounting for 84.1 percent of the total import.
According to Dr Nguyen Huu Tai, Chairman of the Vietnam Tea Association, the country has 125,000 hectares of tea farming, mainly in the northern provinces of Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, Phu Thọ, Tuyen Quang and Yen Bai, and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.
Vietnam has the world’s second largest area producing tea, behind China. The country consumes 45,000 tonnes of tea a year and exports 145,000 tonnes, achieving revenue of 245 million USD./.