Business Tan Son Nhat airport sees record of passengers on Feb. 4 The number of passengers through Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City rose to a record of 97,700 on February 4, according to the Southern Airports Authority.

Business Top 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2021 The adoption of some unprecedented measures supporting the COVID-19 fight, the commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and new records in the stock market are among the 10 most outstanding economic events of Vietnam in 2021. The following is the list selected by the Vietnam News Agency.

Business PM attends inauguration of Cao Bo-Mai Son expressway section Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 4 attended the inauguration ceremony of Cao Bo-Mai Son section, one of the 11 component projects of the eastern North-South expressway project.

Business Samsung to build Vietnam’s first combined cycle power plant Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, has announced it had obtained a plant deal worth 510 million USD from Vietnam.