Vietnam exports 3.72 million tonnes of crude oil in 11 months
(Illustrative image: cafef.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam shipped abroad more than 3.72 million tonnes of crude oil worth over 1.87 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3.3 percent in volume but down 8.4 percent in value year-on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
In November alone, the country raked in 154 million USD from exporting 330,000 tonnes of crude oil, month-on-month decreases of 33.2 percent in volume and 30.9 percent in value.
Meanwhile, Vietnam imported 7.44 million tonnes of crude oil worth 3.5 billion USD in the period, recording surges of 66.3 percent in volume and 44.1 percent in value year on year.
In the first 11 months, Vietnam imported about 9 million tonnes of petrol and oil at an estimated cost of 5.5 billion USD, down 16.1 percent in volume and 24.4 percent in value against the same period of 2018./.
