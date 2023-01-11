Vietnam exports first batch of longan to Japan
Vietnamese fresh longan has been officially imported into the Japanese market after six years of negotiation.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicEight commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD
Electronics, computers and components, mobile phones and spare parts were among the commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD in 2021.
See more
InfographicVietnam enjoys 11.2 billion USD trade surplus
Vietnam's total import and export turnover in 2022 is estimated at 732.5 billion USD, up 9.5% compared to 2021, of which exports increase by 10.6% and imports by 8.4%.
InfographicVietnam's economy grows 8.02% in 2022
Vietnam’s GDP growth reaches 8.02% this year, a record high in the 2011-2022 period as the economy is recovering strongly.
InfographicVietnam attracts 27.72 billion USD in FDI in 2022
Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicGarment- textile sector hits export target
The garment-textile industry enjoyed a rosy year in 2022 despite formidable challenges, as its export revenue hit the set target of 44 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year.
InfographicVietnam's global import-export ranking can be improved
According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam's import and export turnover reached 700 billion USD (As of mid-December 2022). It is notable that Vietnam surpassed developed countries in the region to rank second in ASEAN.