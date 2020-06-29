Business National action plan on sustainable production, consumption issued Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed a decision approving the national action plan on sustainable production and consumption for 2021-2030.

Business Bloomberg: Vietnam’s economy grows unexpectedly in Q2 Bloomberg newspaper said on June 29 that Vietnam’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter despite the impact of COVID-19.

Business Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19 Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Business Real estate brokers must be professional: experts Real estate brokerage activities should be professionalised and often individual sellers need better training, especially when the market is in need of momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.