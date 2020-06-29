Vietnam exports over 1,145 animal drugs
More than 1,145 made-in-Vietnam animal drugs are being shipped to 40 countries and territories, bringing in revenue of over 22 million USD on an annual basis.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1,145 made-in-Vietnam animal drugs are being shipped to 40 countries and territories, bringing in revenue of over 22 million USD on an annual basis.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam has 75 facilities producing veterinary drugs, all of which reach good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards.
There are 12,501 products made domestically or imported. Of these, 1,592 are for the fisheries sector, serving more than 80 percent of aquatic farms.
Vietnam has for the first time successfully produced a vaccine for type O foot-and-mouth disease to guard the health of about 20,000 heads of livestock a year. The vaccine has helped cut the spending of billions of VND on imported vaccines annually./.