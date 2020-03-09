Vietnam exports processed chicken to Russia
A chicken processing factory in Chuong My district, Hanoi, has become the first business in Vietnam to be licensed to export processed chicken products to Russia.
Now that Vietnam is allowed to export processed chicken to Russia means the country could also export to other EAEU members, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A chicken processing factory in Chuong My district, Hanoi, has become the first business in Vietnam to be licensed to export processed chicken products to Russia.
The Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on March 8 said the Russian animal and phytosanitary quarantine agency had sent an official notice to the department, allowing imports of Vietnamese processed chicken products from C.P Vietnam Corporation.
To make inroads into the selective market, Vietnamese firms need to meet strict standards on raising, slaughtering and processing, as well as ensuring biological and food safety, disease-free products, and traceability.
Businesses must also meet other criteria and technical barriers from Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Now that Vietnam is allowed to export processed chicken to Russia means the country could also export to other EAEU members, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan./.