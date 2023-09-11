Business Vietnam completing procedures to export durian to India: Official The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is completing procedures to facilitate the export of Vietnamese durian to India, said deputy director of the department Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

Business Vietnam, RoK cooperate to streamline customs procedures The protocol amending the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs officially came into force on September 10.

Business Petrol prices kept unchanged, oil prices up in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol have been kept unchanged in the latest adjustment on September 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.