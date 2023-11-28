Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Soc Trang (VNA) – Vietnam is exporting shrimp to about 100 countries and territories across the world, according to the General Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Speaking at the November 27 event on shrimp farming models and shrimp disease prevention held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on November 27, a representative from the general department said that in the 2010-2023 period, Vietnam had 644,000-737,000 ha of brackish water shrimp.



The country has emerged as the world's second-largest shrimp supplier, accounting for 13-14% of the total value in the world.

However, Vietnam's shrimp industry still has certain difficulties, for example low application of science and technology by farming households (only 18.9% of the total farming area), reliance on natural breeding sources, untightened linkages in the shrimp production chain, high production costs, and low competitiveness.



Director of the general department Tran Dinh Luan said that to boost the country's shrimp industry development, localities need to reorganise production to reduce small farming areas, and to apply technical processes to reduce production costs and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp products.

Meanwhile, State management agencies need to strictly manage breeds, control feed quality and prices, and promote production methods that help increase the efficiency of shrimp farming./.