Politics Party chief hosts Chinese Defence Minister Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 26 hosted a reception for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Commune on Phu Quoc Island to hold elections early The National Election Council recently issued Dispatch No 533/HDBCQG-VP dated April 20, allowing Tho Chau island commune of Phu Quoc city to hold the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 21, two days earlier than the national election day.

Politics New NA Chairman receives more congratulations Parliamentary leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as the top leader of the Vietnamese legislature.

Politics Armies’ successful ties help reinforce Vietnam-China relations: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the visiting Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe, in Hanoi on April 26.