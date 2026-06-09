Vietnam extends EV registration fee exemption to support green transition

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has extended its 0% first-time registration fee for battery electric vehicles (EVs) through the end of 2030, reinforcing efforts to accelerate green transport adoption and support the country’s environmental objectives.

Under Decree No. 202/2026/ND-CP, issued on June 8, battery EVs will continue to be exempt from first-time registration fees from March 1, 2027 to December 31, 2030. The new regulation replaces Decree No. 51/2025/ND-CP, which had extended the incentive until February 2027.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the policy is designed to encourage the shift towards cleaner transportation, reduce emissions from road traffic and create favourable conditions for investment in electric vehicle production and distribution.

Since its introduction under Decree No. 10/2022/ND-CP, the registration fee incentive has played a significant role in supporting the domestic EV market. Battery-powered vehicles were granted a full exemption from first-time registration fees for three years beginning March 2022, followed by a preferential rate equal to 50% of that applied to petrol and diesel vehicles of the same seating capacity.

According to the ministry, the policy has delivered positive results, helping expand consumer access to EVs, supporting manufacturers and distributors, and contributing to environmental protection efforts.

The extension comes as the global electric vehicle market continues to expand rapidly. Worldwide EV sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024 and are expected to exceed 20 million this year, accounting for more than a quarter of total vehicle sales globally.

Against this backdrop, many countries are stepping up measures to reduce dependence on fossil fuel-powered vehicles and promote cleaner transport options. Registration fee incentives have emerged as a widely used tool to lower upfront costs and encourage consumers to switch to electric mobility.

The Ministry of Finance said the latest decree is expected to further stimulate EV adoption, strengthen the development of Vietnam’s electric vehicle industry and support the country’s broader strategy of promoting green, low-emission transportation./.

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