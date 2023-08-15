Society Infographic Social development targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Infographic Da Nang takes the lead in digital transformation rankings Da Nang topped the country’s Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2022, according to the DTI 2022 Report released by the Ministry of Information and Communications on July 13. This is the third consecutive year the central city has led the way in digital transformation.

Society Infographic Vietnam moves up in 2023 Global Peace Index Vietnam climbed four spots to 41st out of 163 countries and territories in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual study conducted by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.

Business Infographic Vietnam to establish 33 domestic and international airports by 2050 Under the Decision approving the master plan for the development of the national airport network, Vietnam will establish 30 domestic and international airports in the 2021-2030 period and by 2050 will have 33.