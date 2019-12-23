Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022
To afford the tourism industry growth impetus, the government has agreed on visa waivers for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belarus.
Source: VNA
