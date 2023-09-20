Culture - Sports ASIAD 2023: Vietnamese rowers secure four tickets to finals Vietnamese rowers secured tickets to the finals for four out of the five events on the first day of rowing competition at the 19th Asian Games in China on September 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Hong Kong step up cultural, art training cooperation A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural and art training cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) was signed on September 19 at the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts (HKAPA) in the China’s special administrative region.

Culture - Sports Cultural space of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups presented on “digital museum” A collection of hundreds of high-quality photos depicting the culture and life of 54 ethnic minority groups across Vietnam is being on display for the first time on the global digital platform, Google Arts & Culture.