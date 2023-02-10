Vietnam targets at least 100 gold medals and a place in the top three of the coming 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May in Cambodia . (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam targets at least 100 gold medals and a place in the top three of the coming 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May in Cambodia.

Vietnam will compete in 30 sports among the 36 with 444 contents out of the 583 in the Phnom Penh event.

In the preparation for national teams to join the games, the Vietnam Anti-Doping and Sports Medicine Agency are asked to strictly supervise the use of complementary foods and medicines to avoid possible doping incidents.

The sports sector is asked to speed up the preparation and realise schemes to create favourable conditions for athletes to reach their highest capability.

The 32nd Games will officially begin on May 5 and end on May 17 in Cambodia. Football will start earlier on April 29.

Countries are expected to submit to the host Cambodia their official number of athletes, sports, and contents that they compete at the games./.