Culture - Sports Taekwondo tournament marks 30 years of Vietnam-RoK ties The opening ceremony of a national taekwondo championship in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea diplomatic ties was held in the central province of Quang Nam on March 7.

Culture - Sports Marathon runner Le Van Tuan wins place at SEA Games 31 Le Van Tuan has won a place at the Southeast Asian Games after he won the VPBank Hanoi Marathon held on March 6.