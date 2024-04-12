Vietnam eyes 1.5 million PwDs joining sports, physical activities by 2030
The Vietnam Paralympic Committee is striving to attract 1.5 million out of more than 7 million persons with disabilities (PwDs) nationwide to participate in sports and physical activities by 2030.
The information was shared on April 12 at the national congress for the 2024-2029 tenure of the committee, formerly known as the Vietnam Paralympic Association.
By 2030, the committee also set targets of having 15 sports for PwDs widely available in the community. This will help with connecting and calling for organisations and businesses to join hands in investing in the development of sports for them in Vietnam, and focus on investing in training facilities and equipment for professional athletes.
At the event, Huynh Vinh Ai continued to be elected as Chairman of the committee. The congress also elected a 29-strong executive board./.