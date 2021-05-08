Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam posted solid export performance in the first quarter of 2021, and at such a growth speed, its export turnover is likely to hit 600 billion USD for the whole year, experts have said.



Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy General Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), attributed the positive results to Vietnam’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is necessary to continue paying special attention to responding to the pandemic, he stressed, noting that this will be the foundation and most important factor in sustaining export growth in the time to come.



Free trade agreements (FTAs) Vietnam has signed, especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), have benefited local exporters and helped them expand to new markets.



To maintain export growth, the MoIT has promoted online trade promotions and trade fairs as well as e-commerce, to support enterprises in maintaining trade links with partners, Hai said.



The ministry will also focus on accelerating institutional and administrative reform relating to exports, and providing information to exporters to address the difficulties they face./.

VNA