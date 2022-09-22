Vietnam eyes cooperation with Argentina’s Buenos Aires in agriculture, energy
Vietnam values cooperation with Argentina’s Buenos Aires and wishes to diversify goods traded with the province, Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh has said.
At his September 21 meeting with Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, Thanh recommended the sides further beef up collaboration between localities in various sectors of Buenos Aires’s strength such as agriculture and energy.
Kicillof stressed that given difficulties facing the global economy, Argentina in general and Buenos Aires in particular are willing to promote their agricultural and energy strength, increase exports and attract more foreign investments, especially from Vietnam.
The official said Buenos Aires is conducting offshore oil and gas exploration and hopes to get Vietnam's attention when it comes to the exploration and processing phases.
He expressed his wish to invite leaders of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to visit his province in 2023 so that the sides can discuss measures to foster their cooperation.
The same day, Thanh chaired a conference with representatives of the provincial government and legislative agencies, during participants agreed to boost trade and experience exchange between Vietnamese localities and Buenos Aires regarding agricultural technologies, renewable energy, and digital economic transformation./.