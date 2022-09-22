Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 23.

Politics Don Nhat - Hai Van Gate victory: Imprint of people-based defence Don Nhat - Hai Van Gate victory 70 years ago serves as an important landmark of the people-based defence in Vietnam, heard a scientific conference held in the central city of Da Nang on September 23 with the participation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Bac Giang rearranges, streamlines political apparatus The provincial Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Giang will push ahead with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017 on continuing to reform, rearrange the political system’s organizational apparatus towards compactness and efficiency.

Politics Vietnam promotes cooperation with Cuba, Canada, Comoros Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met the President of the Comoros and the foreign ministers of Cuba and Canada on the sidelines of the High-Level Meetings of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York.