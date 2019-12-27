Vietnam eyes more berths at Tokyo Olympics 2020
Vietnam’s sport sector will strive to have more athletes eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan, heard a conference of the Vietnam Sports Administration in Hanoi on December 26.
U23 Vietnam football players are receiving special public attention. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
The event was held to review the administration’s performance in 2019 and launch tasks for 2020.
In 2020, the sport sector will make preparations for the Tokyo Paralympic Games and the ASEAN ParaGames in the Philippines.
It also eyes the successful organisation of the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi, along with other international sport events.
This year, Vietnamese athletes brought home 101 gold medals from international competitions, 120 others from Asian events and 98 golds from SEA Games 30. Particularly, the men’s U22 team won the gold medal at SEA Games for the first time while the women’s national team obtained their sixth at the tournament./.