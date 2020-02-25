Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation, farm produce trade with US
A delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) led by Deputy Minister Le Quoc Doanh is on a visit to the US to enhance cooperation and farm produce trade from February 24-29.
During the visit, the delegation, including representatives of 19 firms and associations, will study the US’ farm produce supply, and boost imports of farm produce and technology from the US to the Vietnamese market.
It will also arrange business forums to facilitate the trade of agro-forestry-fishery products and create trade links between the two sides.
The delegation will explore chances to boost cooperation and the transfer of advanced technology in agriculture in an effort to strengthen domestic production chains. It will also join working sessions with US agencies to remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for import-export of the two countries.
Vietnam’s imports from the US hit 14.37 billion USD in 2019 from just 9.35 billion USD two years ago, surging 53 percent.
The Southeast Asian nation purchased fresh fruits worth 304 million USD from the US last year, up 51 percent compared to 2017.
The MARD has paid heed to and prioritised scientific-technological cooperation, trade and investment with US partners in high-technology agricultural production, organic farming, and processing technologies for domestic consumption and export./.
