Business Banks urged to cut interest rates for epidemic-hit firms The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has urged domestic and branches of foreign credit institutions to offer a cut in loan interest rates for businesses affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) which is taking toll on the regional economies.

Business Company profit growth to slow down in 2020: reports Corporate earnings were forecast to slow in 2020 as the economy became more vulnerable to external factors, data firms and securities businesses forecast.