Vietnam ese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Promoting cooperation with Malaysia in the halal food industry is one of the priority cooperation areas between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai has said.



In a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency in Malaysia, the diplomat said his embassy has conducted many activities to create a long-term foundation for economic cooperation between the two countries, focusing on building halal standards for Vietnamese farm produce towards exporting products of this kind to Malaysia, the Middle East and other Muslim countries.



According to the diplomat, Malaysia boasts strength in providing halal certificates, training, and building halal product chain links. It asserted its position as the leading halal hub in the world in 2020 when the annual export value of halal products reached 7.5 billion USD.



The embassy has supported Vietnamese localities and enterprises to join exhibitions and fairs to popularise their products, and virtually connect with Malaysian partners. It has also hosted events on culture and tourism in Malaysia, offering good chances for Vietnamese airlines, travel agencies, and hotel service providers to introduce tourism products in the country.



Ambassador Thai, however, pointed out difficulties and challenges facing the embassy in performing economic diplomatic mission, saying that changes in priority policy of partners in Malaysia have caused new challenges.



In the coming time, the embassy will continue to support the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, and Vinh Phuc and Ben Tre provinces to connect with partners in Malaysia, and seek new partners in the fields of strength of Malaysian such as energy and e-waste treatment, he said./.