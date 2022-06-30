Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation with Japan in crime combat
Minister of Public Security To Lam wishes Vietnam and Japan will step up negotiations and sign agreements for closer coordination in crime prevention during his meeting with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 30.
Lam highlighted Furukawa Yoshihisa’s visit, saying it is of significance as it sets the scene for Vietnam and Japan to resume judicial cooperation post-pandemic. Vietnam and Japan will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.
Minister Lam expressed his delight at achievements in the two countries' partnership in politics, diplomacy, economics, trade and culture, saying the bilateral relationship is at its best ever.
The two ministries signed an agreement for the transfer of convicted persons in 2019 which took effect in August 2020, and the Japanese Ministry of Justice and the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam inked an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters late last year.
Lam said these agreements have provided critical legal foundation for law enforcement agencies from the two countries to effectively cooperate in fighting crime.
Thanking Lam for his warm welcome, Minister Furukawa Yoshihisa highly valued results of the two countries’ cooperation in multiple areas, saying he is confident that the partnership between Vietnam and Japan and that between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Japanese Ministry of Justice will develop further and produce practical results in combating crime./.