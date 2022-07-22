Vietnam eyes stronger relations with Germany locality
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (R) and Mayor of Leipzig city Burkhard Jung (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on July 21 paid a working visit to Leipzig at the invitation of Mayor Burkhard Jung, during which the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the German locality and Vietnam.
At the meeting with the Vietnamese diplomat, Mayor Burkhard Jung said the Leipzig authority attaches importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam in general.
The establishment of a partnership between Leipzig and Ho Chi Minh City a year ago, as well as effective cooperation projects jointly implemented by the two sides in many fields, is a clear example of this relation, he added.
The Leipzig authority always supports businesses of both sides to expand cooperation in the coming time, thus contributing to deepening and strengthening the bilateral relations between Germany and Vietnam, he said.
Jung underlined the important role played by the Vietnamese community in Leipzig, saying that they serve as a friendship bridge connecting the two countries. He affirmed that the municipal authority will continue to create all favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to do business, live and contribute more to the city's development.
According to Ambassador Minh, Leipzig has worked closely with HCM City, and Vietnam in general to effectively implement many cooperation projects in economy, culture, health, education - training, energy, water treatment, environmental protection, and conservation of rare animals. The two sides have also supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The partnership between Leipzig and HCM City has contributed to deepening the friendship between Vietnam and Germany, he said, noting that Leipzig is the only German city having a representative office in Vietnam so far.
He expressed the hope that the partnership between Leipzig and Ho Chi Minh City, and the bilateral relations in general will continue to grow stronger in the coming time.
Meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Association in Leipzig, Ambassador Minh highly valued the organization’s activities, saying that the association has shown a high sense of responsibility to the host country’s society, as seen in its support for the COVID-19 fight, and for overseas Vietnamese who fled from Ukraine to Germany in recent times.
He hoped that the Vietnamese community in Leipzig will continue to make more contributions to the German city, as well as increase investment in the homeland and help connect German businesses with Vietnamese firms in the coming time./.