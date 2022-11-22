Vietnam eyes to expand bilateral, multilateral relations within Francophone Community
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and Slovenian President Borut Pahor (Photo: VNA)Djerba (VNA) - Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations within the framework of the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, on November 19 – 20 to promote bilateral and multilateral relations with partners.
Meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, the Vietnamese leader affirmed that the country always attaches importance to relations with Senegal. She suggested the two countries increase the exchange of all-level delegations, expressing thanks to Senegal – President of the African Union (AU) in 2022 - for supporting Vietnam in establishing relations with the union.
The two leaders agreed to make more efforts to further deepen the bilateral relations in various fields, prioritise early signing of bilateral agreement to create a legal framework for long-term cooperation between the two countries, and strengthen mutual support at international and regional forums, including the AU, and ASEAN.
In the meeting with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, the Vietnamese Vice President congratulated the European country on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2023-2024 tenure, while spotlighting the fruitful development of the Vietnam – Switzerland relations in recent years.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and Senegalese President Macky Sall (Photo: VNA)For his part, Ignazio Cassis stated that Switzerland always attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam. He agreed with Vietnam's priority proposals on the need for countries to accelerate negotiations towards signing a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) which Switzerland is a member.
The two sides discussed specific measures to deepen the bilateral relations; and agreed to strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums and organisations and involve themselves in solving global issues related to peace, security, food security, energy, climate change, and water security.
Meeting Vice President Xuan, Slovenian President Borut Pahor affirmed his support for Vietnam's proposal for Slovenia and the European Union (EU) to soon ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), to create a stronger impetus for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and the EU.
There is a great potential for the two sides to promote cooperation, especially in mechanics, automation, food processing, transportation services, and seaport development, the leaders said. They also made specific proposals to enhance cooperation and mutual support at important multilateral mechanisms, contributing to solving common issues of the world.
During the 18th Francophonie Summit, Vice President Xuan also met French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Secretary General of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault./.