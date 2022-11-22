Politics Top legislator meets parliamentary leaders of Singapore, Azerbaijan, Belarus Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 met Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich in Phnom Penh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM hosts Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics Legislative leader delivers speech at AIPA-43 plenary session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (known as AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.