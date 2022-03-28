Culture - Sports Tens of thousands people nationwide join Olympic Run Day events The Olympic Run Day for Public Health was observed nationwide in celebration of the 76th Vietnam Sports Day (March 27) and towards the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) in May.

Culture - Sports Exploring the Central Highlands through ethnic minority cuisine Traditional delicacies from ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands were featured at a recent festival in Kon Tum province. All were prepared by ethnic minority artisans from 19 Central Highlands cities and provinces.

Culture - Sports Japanese experts to help Hoi An restore Cau Pagoda Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on March 26 signed an agreement on supporting the restoration of Cau (Bridge) Pagoda.