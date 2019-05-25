Vietnam are in Group B of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 (Photo: the-afc.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam have been drawn in Group B at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019.



The draw at Chonburi's Oakwood Hotel gave the Vietnamese a tough draw alongside defending champions the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China.



Hosts Thailand will meet three-time winners Japan along with Australia and Bangladesh in Group A.



The tournament’s host nation for the second successive edition, Thailand, will headline the competition’s opening night with a fixture against Bangladesh, which will follow the tournament’s opening match between Japan and Australia on September 15.



The top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the two eventual finalists – who will both go on to represent Asia at FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 – to play for the title on September 28.



With three titles apiece, the DPRK and Japan are the most successful teams in the history of the competition, which will be held for the eighth time in 2019.



Meanwhile, the draw for AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 has been made with eight teams divided into two groups.



Vietnam are in Group A with hosts Thailand, the DPRK and Australia. Group B consists of Japan, China, the RoK and Myanmar.



The top two sides from both the groups will move on to the semi-finals for the final.



The competition will begin October 27, with the final to be contested on November 9.-VNA