Business Vietnam facilitates long-term operations of foreign firms: Spokeswoman Vietnam has paid due attention to improving its investment environment and creating conditions for foreign enterprises to do long-term business in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on May 26.

Business Huge haul in new markets for Vietnam’s tra fish exports Demand for Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) is up in major markets, driving the export of the catfish overseas, reports the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business 7th Corporate Sustainability Index programme launched The Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Programme 2022, the 7th of its kind so far, was launched on May 26, aiming to not only assess enterprises’ sustainability but also encourage them to adopt sustainable practices.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group to offer 7.1 mln seats during summer All airline members of Vietnam Airlines Group – Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASO – will offer more than 7.1 million seats on both domestic and international routes during the peak summer travel season.