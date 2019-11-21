Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on November 21 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on November 21, up 9 VND from the previous day (November 20).

Business Japanese firms explore Ha Nam’s investment climate Businesses of Japan’s Chiba prefecture joined a working session with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Ha Nam on November 20 to explore the province’s investment climate.

Business Ireland’s renewable energy developer pledges support for Vietnam Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hosted a reception for Andy Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer of Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power, in Hanoi on November 20.

Business Vietnam Airlines takes off with digital transformation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has won the 2019 ICT Award from the Asian-Oceania Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) for its outstanding achievements and important contributions to the development and application of information technology in operation and services.