Vietnam fair promotes regional staples
(Photo: congthuong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Regional staples are on show in Hanoi at a fair that opened at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City on November 20.
More than 200 businesses form 58 cities and provinces across the nation are showcasing their best products at 300 booths during the five-day event, many of which have received geographical indication certificates.
In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Doan Toan said the fair would create a good opportunity for local firms to introduce their specialties, while serving as a bridge to connect farm produce firms with exporters, distributers, supermarkets and consumers.
The fair has become a prestigious trade promotion event since it was first launched in 2015.
Enterprises that took part in the fair have reported increasing sales revenue through the years, rising from 15 billion VND (647,900 USD) in 2015 to 70 billion VND in 2018. Meanwhile, a large number of visitors have been attracted to the fair, with nearly 80,000 people recorded last year./.