Politics RoK’s National Foundation Day celebrated in Hanoi The Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on September 28 evening to celebrate the 4,355th anniversary of the RoK's National Foundation Day (October 3).

Politics VUFO President presents insignia to Lao ambassador President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son presented an insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in honour of his contributions to strengthening and enhancing Vietnam-Laos special solidarity at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 28.

Politics Session talks women, peace, security in UN peacekeeping operations The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), in coordination with the Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, held an experience-sharing session on the topic of women, peace and security in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, both in in-person and online formats on September 28.