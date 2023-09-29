Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cuban Revolution Defence Committees maintain close cooperation
VFF Vice President Truong Thi Ngoc Anh (R) holds talks with CDRs National Coordinator Gerardo Hernández Nordelo. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its Vice President Truong Thi Ngoc Anh paid a visit to Cuba from September 23-27, during which they attended the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDRs) of Cuba.
Anh also held talks with CDRs National Coordinator Gerardo Hernández Nordelo.
The two sides informed each other of the two countries’ relations and their respective organisation’s outstanding activities, and discussed and agreed on cooperation contents for 2023 and the following years to maintain social order and stability, and support each country’s interests, based on their stances and international law.
They expressed their hope to continue consolidating and further tightening the special traditional friendship, fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Cuba.
The VFF delegation pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a park named after the late leader in Havana. (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, the VFF delegation also worked with representatives from the CDR of Matanzas province, visited Nguyen Van Troi primary school, and paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a park named after the late leader in Havana./.