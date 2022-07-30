Politics Vietnamese Ambassador visits Cuba’s locality to strengthen friendship Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung on July 29 paid a working visit to the western province of Pinar del Río, attending a series of activities that promoted the countries’ special friendship.

Politics Vietnam looks to strengthen defence, security ties with US, UN A delegation of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence and Security paid a working visit to the United States and the United Nations from July 26 to 30.

Politics Top legislator hosts special advisor to Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held a reception for visiting Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) in Hanoi on July 29 afternoon.