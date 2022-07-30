Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation visits Cambodia
A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid a visit to Cambodia from July 28 to 30 to further intensify the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien (eighth from left), Deputy Prime Minister, Vice Chairwoman of the Cambodian Front’s National Council and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An (fifth from right), and other officials at their meeting in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid a visit to Cambodia from July 28 to 30 to further intensify the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.
The trip was part of activities in celebration of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the two countries’ Friendship Year 2022.
The delegation had meetings with Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Bormneat Norodom Sihamoni, leaders of the National Assembly, Senate and Government of Cambodia, and many organisations and agencies.
Speaking at those events, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the development of traditional ties with Cambodia.
Vietnam’s consistent viewpoint is supporting an independent, peaceful, neutral and developed Cambodia. It always wishes to cooperate with Cambodia to firmly maintain security and defence while developing independent and self-reliant economies with extensive and effective international integration, he emphasised.
Chien also expressed his hope that the Cambodian King and leaders will support the early completion of land border demarcation and border marker planting so as to build a borderline of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development.
He asked Cambodian authorities to continue assisting and resolving difficulties facing Vietnamese-origin people, promote communications and education to help the countries’ young people understand more about the traditional friendship, step up transport connectivity, boost infrastructure development at border gates, and actively coordinate with Vietnam to search for and repatriate remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts falling down in Cambodia during wartime.
At the working session with the President of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland Samdech Heng Samrin, the two Fronts agreed to work together to build and carry out an implementation plan for the memorandum of understanding on the cooperation programme among the Fronts of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, along with the three Fronts’ joint communiqué on the outcomes of an international conference on building the Vietnam - Cambodia borderline for 2022 - 2025 to be held in Vietnam this September.
Heng Samrin applauded the fruitful multifaceted cooperation between the two Governments as seen in bilateral trade growth and the COVID-19 combat, which has helped reopen the countries and reactivate their economic and tourism activities.
Talking to the Vietnamese delegation at a separate meeting, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his satisfaction at the stability of bilateral relations, especially the completion of 84% of the land border demarcation, and agreed to accelerate work on the remaining 16% in order to have a stable borderline and facilitate cross-border travel.
The VFF delegation also met with President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum; Deputy Prime Minister, Vice Chairwoman of the Cambodian Front’s National Council and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An; and Great Supreme Patriarch of Cambodia Samdech Tep Vong.
On July 30, they had a working session with the Khmer - Vietnamese Association and visited and presented gifts to Cambodian of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh./.