Vietnam Fatherland Front leader pays pre-Tet visit to Soc Trang
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man offered the best wishes to state welfare beneficiaries and poor families in An Lac Thon town, Ke Sach district, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 20 during a visit a head of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (R) presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged families in An Lac Thon town of Ke Sach district, Soc Trang province, on January 20 (Photo: VNA)
He presented gifts to gift packages to 100 state welfare beneficiary and poor households, each including 1 million VND (43 USD) and 10kg of rice.
On the same day, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, paid a pre-Tet visit to the Duc Minh border post in Mo Duc district, the central province of Quang Ngai.
He also visited families of revolutionary veterans Vo Phan, Do Quang Thang, Tran Cao Minh and Pham Thanh Bien in Quang Ngai city.
Also the day, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, visited doctors, medical workers and patients at K hospital’s Tan Trieu facility in Thanh Tri district, Hanoi.
She and representatives from the fund to support cancer patient visited and handed over Tet gifts to patients./.