Society PM asks for attention to remote, disaster-affected areas during Tet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked for greater efforts from ministries, sectors, localities and enterprises to well prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) and take care of local residents in mountainous, remote and disaster-affected areas.

Society Vietnamese-Cambodians receive new houses after blaze last year Three families of Vietnamese-Cambodians, whose houses were burnt down in a blaze in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district last year have received new houses.

Society First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese university The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.