Vietnam Fatherland Front, People's Association of Singapore share experience
Senior officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and a visiting delegation of the People's Association (PA) of Singapore shared experience in building community management network during talks held in Hanoi on July 4.
The talks between officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the People's Association of Singapore in Hanoi on July 4. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President and Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said the meeting was an occasion for the two sides to discuss measures for grasping people's opinions and communicating information between administrations and people, and also for the VFF to learn the PA's experience in organising movements and campaigns to gather the public and enhance solidarity.
As the PA is strong at bringing into play the role of communities in residential areas, enhancing communities' solidarity and encouraging them to engage in social management, she hoped the association will continue sharing experience in how to build the community management network to improve the effectiveness of self-management models in residential areas.
Ha also called on the PA to encourage Singaporean agencies and businesses to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam, especially in defence, security, economy, trade, investment and education - training; coordinate with the Vietnamese side to hold bilateral exchanges and related cooperation activities within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other multilateral forums; and promote Singaporean authorities' provision of favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work in the city state.
At the event, Chief Executive Director of the PA Jimmy Toh Yong Leng applauded the close and fruitful cooperation between the VFF Central Committee and his association, adding that their cooperative spirit has been fostered while high-ranking delegation exchanges increased, helping reinforce the two countries' friendship, expand partnerships, and boost people-to-people ties.
He also voiced his hope that the VFF Central Committee and the PA will devise new methods to step up sharing experience in the coming time./.