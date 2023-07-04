Politics Deputy PM appreciates WB's support for Vietnam's development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Executive Director of the Office Executive Director of the World Bank (WB) Group of Southeast Asia Wempi Saputra in Hanoi on July 4, speaking highly of the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and the WB that has helped the country promote socio-economic development and improve people's life quality.

Politics Vietnam persistent to achieve set targets: NA leader The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Government have agreed to propose to the NA to keep this year's growth target unchanged, and Vietnam will strive to realise the set targets, however difficult it may be, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Removing obstacles to production and business must be prioritised: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to prioritise removing obstacles to production and business while chairing a teleconference between the Government and localities, and a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on July 4.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to US on 247th Independence Day President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 sent messages of congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 247th Independence Day of the United States of America (July 4).