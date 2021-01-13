Vietnam Fatherland Front to uphold consultation role in general election
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) chapters at all levels must well perform their duties in holding consultations to select and nominate candidates for the election of deputies to the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, said President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.
Man, who is also Vice Chairman of the National Election Committee (NEC) and head of the VFF’s steering committee for election affairs, told the steering committee’s first session on January 13 that the general election is an important event with close connection with personnel affairs and the responsibility of all-level authorities and sectors.
In the spirit, he stressed that preparations for the election must be done in a serious and democratic manner in accordance with laws.
He required all-level VFF chapters to participate in the supervision of the election, and coordinate with same-level People’s Committees, People’s Councils to set up organisations for consultation work in candidate nomination, ensuring objectivity, impartiality, and accuracy.
According to the official, the standing board of the VFF’s Central Committee has issued plans and documents regulating and guiding consultation work in candidate nomination.
The board will also receive citizens as well as petitions and denunciations related to the election in line with regulations.
As scheduled, after the NEC holds a national training conference on preparations for the election, the VFF will also organize a national online training conference on the work for organisations in its system.
The first consultation conference on candidate nomination will take place on February 5. The second conference will be held before March 19 and the third before April 18.
The election of deputies to the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure is slated to be held on May 23, 2021./.