Society HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districts Ho Chi Minh City will limit the construction of new residential high-rises in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and Phu Nhuan, under a housing development plan for the 2021-2030 period.

Society HCM City hopes to receive more support from foreign NGOs The Vietnam Union of Friendship Orgnisation (VUFO) in HCM City on January 12 held an annual meeting with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) in the city. ​

Society Information-communications sector aims high in 2021 The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) aims to basically complete the development of e-government in 2021, with the provision of online public services at level 4 and the completion of national databases on population and land, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Society HCM City police sets up division to crack down on cybercrime The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, on January 12, held a ceremony to announce a decision on the establishment of its new devision for cyber security and high-tech crime prevention and control.